Saving Missy is the book everyone will be talking about this year

Every so often a book will come along that completely captivates you. It becomes part of your world and your heart. The characters swiftly feel like people you have known your entire life and the story one you never want to end.

There is one book that everyone will fall in love with this year and that is Saving Missy by Beth Morrey.

I was kindly given an advanced copy of this heartwarming tale and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since last November.

The book became my companion on my commute to and from work. I read it late into the night, on early train journeys and between bites of my sandwich at lunchtime.

Missy Carmichael became a character I cared for so dearly, like a fictional grandmother and I just know everyone will love her story just as much as I did.

When we first meet Missy she is awfully lonely. Grieving for a family she has lost or lost touch with, she’s haunted by the echoes of her footsteps in her empty home; the sound of the radio in the dark; the tick-tick-tick of the watching clock. Spiky and defensive, Missy knows that her loneliness is all her own fault. She deserves no more than this; not after what she’s done. But a chance encounter in the park with two very different women opens the door to something new.

Another life beckons for Missy, if only she can be brave enough to grasp the opportunity. But seventy-nine is too late for a second chance. Isn’t it?

Saving Missy is, and will forever be, one of the most beautiful books I have ever read. Beth created a story and character that will forever be part of my heart. What makes it that little bit more special is the fact that Missy is an elderly woman. We are so used to reading tales where the protagonist is coming-of-age or a 30-something thriving in her career, so this was a true breath of fresh air.

Missy opened my eyes about later life and all the struggles that comes with it, but she also showed me that no matter how old or how young you are, you will always find your people.

Saving Missy is a book full of hope and honesty and heart. I couldn’t love it any more than I do.

Saving Missy by Beth Morrey is published by Harper Collins. It will be published on February 6, 2020.