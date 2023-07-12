Sásta Skin Health debunks beauty myths that interfere with skin’s health & microbiome

Sásta Skin Health, leaders of the good bacteria revolution, are on a mission to debunk common beauty myths that may be interfering with your skin’s health and microbiome. By challenging these myths, Sásta Skin Health founder, Michelle Mc Donald, aims to educate consumers and promote a simpler, more effective approach to skincare.

Michelle Mc Donald, founder of Sásta Skin Health

Myth 1: You should always double cleanse your face

Double cleansing is not always necessary. While it may be beneficial to remove makeup or excess dirt, constantly cleansing can disrupt the natural balance of skin microbes. Instead, Sásta Skin Health encourages you to consider if your face truly requires double cleansing or if warm water alone can suffice.

Myth 2: You only need SPF in the summer

In Ireland, many people believe they only need their SPF on sunnier days. Contrary to popular belief, sun protection is not exclusive to the warmer weather. Sásta Skin Health emphasizes that UVA and UVB rays can penetrate the skin year-round, regardless of visible sunlight. These rays can impact the skin's microbiome, making daily SPF application essential, regardless of the weather.

Myth 3: You need multiple products to treat multiple concerns

Gone are the days of a 10-step skincare routine. Instead, Sásta Skin Health advocates for multi-use products that address various skin needs simultaneously. By opting for versatile skincare solutions, individuals can simplify their routines, save money, and contribute to a more sustainable approach to skincare.

Sásta Microbiome Booster Serum (RRP €45.00) is your must-have topical supplement that will transform your skin health with just one product. This extraordinary serum combines a powerful blend of prebiotic and postbiotic ingredients to optimize your skin’s well-being. By protecting the skin’s defensive barrier, restoring its natural pH, and maintaining the skin by defending against attack by external agents, Sásta’s Microbiome Booster Serum ensures your skin reaches its full potential. Suitable for all skin types, the formula will nourish your skin barrier, decrease inflammation, improve skin hydration, decrease irregular pigmentation, and reduce premature ageing.

Sásta Skin Health want to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their skincare routines. By debunking these misconceptions, they aim to simplify your skincare and maintain your skin’s health.

Sásta Skin Health Microbiome Booster Serum is available from www.sastaskinhealth.com and leading pharmacies and beauty salons nationwide.