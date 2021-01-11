Sarah Jessica Parker confirms Sex and the City reboot is happening

Brace yourselves Sex and the City fans! It’s officially happening — A Sex and the City reboot has been confirmed.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played our beloved Carrie Bradshaw for six glorious seasons of the show which aired in 1998, confirmed the show’s revival to her 6.4 million followers on Instagram yesterday evening.

“I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now? X, SJ,” the 55-year-old actress captioned her exciting post, which also showed a short teaser clip for the reboot, which has been newly titled, Just Like That.

In the clip we see a montage of New York City, with Carrie typing the words, “And just like that… The story continues…”

According to the press release, the series will air 10 half-hour episodes, and will begin production in New York in late Spring this year.

“The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” the statement explained.

Fans of the show rejoiced on Sunday evening as Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all confirmed the wonderful news that Sex and the City will be returning to our screens once again, however one key person was missing from the celebrations.

Unfortunately, Kim Cattrall who played the iconic role of Samantha will not be returning for Just Like That, possibly due to the famous feuds between Kim and her other cast members.

One this is for certain though — we for one, can not wait to watch!