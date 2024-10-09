Sarah Ferguson opens up & gives update on cancer diagnoses

Sarah Ferguson has shared a new update on her two separate diagnoses with cancer.

In January of this year, the Duchess of York confirmed that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. At the time, Sarah’s announcement came just seven months after she had undergone a single mastectomy for breast cancer.

Since then, Sarah has had a breast reconstruction operation, as well as surgery to remove her malignant melanoma.

Now, the 64-year-old – who has become a patron for the charity Prevent Breast Cancer – has revealed an update on her cancer journey.

Speaking to The Sun, Sarah reflected on her thoughts when she was first diagnosed.

“When you’re told you have cancer, you can’t help thinking it’s a death sentence. Your mind goes to the darkest places and you wonder what lies ahead and how you are going to share the news with your family. That was certainly the case for me last year when a routine mammogram detected breast cancer, something I had always dreaded,” she began.

“To make matters worse for me, I was then diagnosed last year with malignant melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer,” Sarah continued.

“One cancer diagnosis is bad enough but two in quick succession is a lot for anyone to handle. It has been a difficult period,” she confessed.

Sarah then went on to give a new health update, noting that she is “not out of the woods.”

“With the love and support of my family, especially my girls Beatrice and Eugenie, I have stayed positive and been informed that my outlook is good. I’ve been told by my physicians that I shouldn’t use the phrase ‘cancer free’, but treatment has been successful and tests show there has been no spread or recurrence,” she wrote.

“I’m reconciled to the fact that I will have to have checks for the rest of my life. I’m now determined to do whatever I can to raise awareness by sharing my experience,” Sarah concluded.