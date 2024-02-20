Sarah Ferguson issues health checks plea amid cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson has pleaded with the public to regularly undergo health checkups, after she recently received another cancer diagnosis.

Last month, the Duchess of York announced that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. The news came just six months after she was told that she had an early form of breast cancer.

Now, as she continues to process her journey with cancer, Sarah has urged all members of the public to look after their health.

On Instagram earlier today, the 64-year-old, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, posted a message in honour of Cancer Prevention Action Week.

“To mark #CancerPreventionActionWeek, I would like to urge anyone who is able to be diligent with their health check ups. I’m determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience,” Fergie began in her caption.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians, my situation could have been so much worse. It was a busy 2023 and I almost put off my routine mammogram, but my sister Jane convinced me to go,” she recalled.

“After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock. I’m now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family,” the mum-of-two continued, before issuing her advice.

“Days could make the difference between life and death, so please don’t skip or put off your #healthchecks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs. Help #preventcancer. #CancerAwareness,” she concluded.

Following her candid caption, many of Sarah’s 683K Instagram followers have praised her for spreading awareness.

“Thank you for pushing for awareness of how important health checks are,” one fan replied.

“I hope 2024 is kinder to you, best wishes x,” another commented.

“The awareness you are providing is amazing,” a third fan added.