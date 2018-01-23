Saoirse Ronan has received her 3rd Oscar nomination for Lady Bird

Great news for Saoirse Ronan fans.

The Carlow native has received her third Oscar nomination for her performance in the comedy-drama Ladybird.

In the flick, which has received rave reviews from critics, she plays the lead role as Ladybird herself.

Saoirse is in great company in the category for Best Actress,

She was named alongside Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and Meryl Streep (The Post) as a nominee.

Saoirse was previously nominated for her roles in Brooklyn and Atonement.

We'll be rooting for our girl on the night.