Saoirse Ronan, Cillian Murphy and more all star in this Vote Yes video

A number of renowned Irish actors have lent their names to the Together For Yes campaign.

Stars like Saoirse Ronan, Robert Sheehan, Cillian Murphy, Pauline McLynn, James Nesbit and Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham have come together to create a video about why they will be voting Yes in the upcoming referendum.

The video opens with the line, “In Ireland today” and goes on to list the variety of ways in which women are currently affected by the 8th Amendment in this country.

It calls for this to change, “for women’s safety, for a just society, for a fairer Ireland”.

Saoirse and co are also joined by the likes of Sinead Cusack, Ciaran Hinds, Brian Gleeson, Toni O'Rourke, Aisling Bea, Tom Vaughan Lawlor and Victoria Smurfit.