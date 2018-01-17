Saoirse Ronan auctions Golden Globes gown in aid of Time’s Up

Saoirse Ronan is among the actresses who have pledged to donate their all-black gowns worn at this year's Golden Globes ceremony to a charity auction in aid of Time's Up.

The campaign, which was established by some of Hollywood's most influential female stars to help those that have suffered sexual abuse or harassment in the workplace, has teamed up with Condé Nast and eBay for the fundraising initiative.

Dresses worn by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Emma Watson, as well as tuxedos worn by Hugh Jackman, Jude Law and Neil Patrick Harris are all expected to go under the hammer.

The auction follows the Golden Globes red carpet 'blackout' – a movement which saw stars sport all-black ensembles in a show of solidarity with the Time's Up campaign and the victims of the recent sexual harassment allegations.

Speaking about the auction, Anna Wintour, artistic director of Condé Nast and editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine said: "At Condé Nast, we've always believed in the importance of swift action to support meaningful social change."

"Through this auction powered by eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we're hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year's historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the Time's Up initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct."