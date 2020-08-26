Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet star in romantic period-drama

Saoirse Ronan is set to star in another gripping period-drama, this time opposite Oscar-winner, Kate Winslet.

We think it’s fair to say that period-dramas are Saoirse’s jam, after watching her transform and transcend through movies such as Little Women, Brooklyn and Atonement.

This time Ronan’s starring in Ammonite, playing geologist Charlotte Murchison. Set in the 1800’s, the story starts as Charlotte’s husband sends her to work by the sea, in hopes of curing her melancholia, to assist real-life palaeontologist, Mary Anning, played by Kate Winslet. However, what initially starts as a reluctant kinship, soon turns into a scandalous love-affair for the ages.

According to VanityFair, the film bears all the classic hallmarks including, “quiet, subtle lesbian yearning, past century ennui, and wispy buns, all set to the dulcet sounds of waves crashing down on the beach.”

The gripping trailer for this romantic drama just dropped, with the premiere taking place at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. While the film is tipped to earn itself quite a few nominations come award season, it’s not due to be released in US cinemas until November 13, with an Irish release date still to be announced.

Ammonite was written and directed by Francis Lawrence, of Red Sparrow, Water for Elephants and The Hunger Games. The film also has a number of Irish names attached too, with Kerry producer, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly, and Irish actress, Fiona Shaw joining Saoirse Ronan on the project.

Check out the full trailer here.