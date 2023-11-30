Santa’s Christmas Challenge is back at the DSPCA to raise vital funds

Still looking for that paw-fect pet-friendly, family festive activity for the animal lovers in your life? This December 9th and 10th the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) will hold its new Santa’s Christmas Challenge event! Immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit as the challenge takes guests through a festive ‘spot-the-animal’ treasure hunt along the specially decorated walking trail; all while raising vital funds for the DSPCA. The walk ends with a visit to the much-loved DPSCA Santa Grotto and market stalls. It's a wonderful way to Be a Good Human and celebrate the season, while making a positive impact on the lives of animals in need.

The challenge from Santa is simple:

Gather your friends, pets and family

Put on your favourite Christmas jumper (pets included!)

Get sponsored to take on our festive walk at the DSPCA and share your unique online sponsorship link to help raise as much vital funds as you can!

Every single euro is appreciated and impactful. You can make a difference this Christmas!

The walking trail is 1.2km, outdoors and suitable for children and buggies. And, after working up an appetite, there’ll be plenty of yummy treats, market stalls and great gifts available at the DSPCA Christmas shop. Finally, finish your day by getting a photo with the man of the moment, Santa Claus himself and taking ho, ho, home a special thankyou goodie-bag.

For those who are unable to make it in person that weekend, you can still take on Santa’s challenge in your area, school, company, club! Find out more here.

Please be a good human and help the DSPCA this Christmas, to continue its mission to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome all the animals that come into our care.

Tickets can be purchased from the DSPCA website here and early booking is advised.

DSPCA. Asking for those who can’t.