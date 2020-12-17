Santa’s chocolate and mint cookies will put you on the nice list!

If there’s one thing we know Santa loves, it’s his milk and cookies on his journey around the world. So why not spice up these traditional Christmas Eve bakes this year, with a little mint and dark chocolate?

They’ll have more fans than just Santa, with their gooey, tasty centre and heavenly minty-chocolatey smell. Check out below for our quick and easy Christmas Cookies recipe!

Ingredients

1 Egg, large

1 cup All-purpose flour

2 large bars Aero mint chocolate (melted)

1tsp Baking soda

½ cup Brown sugar, dark packed

5/8 cup Cocoa powder

½ cup Granulated sugar

¼tsp Salt

1/3 cup chocolate chips

1tsp Vanilla extract

½ cup Butter, unsalted

2tbsp Milk or heavy whipping cream

Directions

Step 1. Turn on your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

Step 2. Line a baking tray with baking or parchment paper and set aside.

Step 3. Add wet ingredients together in a large bowl. This is your melted aero bar, egg, vanilla extract, butter and milk or cream. Mix together until combined.

Step 4. Add in brown and white sugar, chocolate chips, baking soda, salt and cocoa powder and stir into the wet mixture.

Step 5. Gradually add in the all-purpose flour, adding a little a time until the mixture thickens.

Step 6. Once the mixture has a thick, doughy texture, use a non-stick spatula and wooden spoon to spoon mixture onto the parchment paper. Dollop the dough onto the tray in little blobs and don’t try to flatten them out. They’ll do that themselves in the oven. Make sure to leave enough space between them to allow for this.

Step 7. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool on the tray for at least 20 minutes.

Step 8. Remove from tray and fetch a glass of milk to get them ready for Santa! (And maybe sneak one or two for yourself too)