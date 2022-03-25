Sandra Bullock recalls meeting Channing Tatum in principal’s office

While we might imagine all of our favourite Hollywood stars bumping into each other and being introduced at various award shows or exclusive parties, the reality is far more humbling!

In fact, earlier this week it was revealed that Speed star Sandra Bullock and Magic Mike’s Channing Tatum had their first introduction in the principal's office at their kids’ school.

During an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Sandra recalled the hilarious moment she and her current co-star first met, after both were called into the principal’s office due to their daughters butting heads.

The 57-year-old actress is a proud mum to her two adopted children, 12-year-old Louis and 10-year-old Laila. Meanwhile, Channing is a loving father to his eight-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

When James asked the pair how they first met, Sandra immediately responded, “In the principal’s office at our [daughters’] pre-school.”

“We have two very, very, very strong-willed little girls, who were at that age… very much butting heads,” Channing explained.

Continuing, Sandra hilariously recalled, “We’d get calls and I’m like, ‘Please let it be Everly, please let it be Everly,’” while Channing chanted, “Please let it be Laila! Of all the people – of all the people to fight with their daughter!”

Currently Channing and Sandra are promoting their new movie together, The Lost City, which is set for release in Ireland on April 15th. In this action-adventure-comedy, Bullock plays an adventure-romance author who is kidnapped by a billionaire who believes the fictional lost city in her latest novel is a real place.