Sanctuary Spa launch deliciously fragrant Ruby Oud Natural Oils

Sanctuary Spa have launched a new range of deliciously fragrant products under the Ruby Oud Natural Oils collection.

This beautiful fragrance has decadent notes of oud, amber and red saffron which will calm the mind and indulge the senses. Formulated with 100% natural oils, the new Sanctuary Spa body care collection is mineral oil free, cruelty free and vegan. The collection includes:

Melting Pearls Body Butter €18

A rich creamy bend of shea butter and encapsulated pearls of Moroccan argan oils melts into the skin to intensely moisture and leave skin velvety soft and up to 7 days.

Ultra Rich Shower Oil €10.50

Nourishing body wash that replenished skin with a blend of ultra-rich natural origin oils, for an intensely hydrating shower experience.

Transforming from a sumptuous honey – like oil, into a rich silky lather that leaves skin moisturised for up to 3 days after just one use.

Coffee Scrub €14.50

Inspired by detoxifying spa treatments, exfoliating coffee grounds and cranberry seeds effortlessly buff away dead skin cells and energise skin with a hot of caffeine.

This antioxidant rich body scrub reveals glowing skin that is moisturised for 24 hours.

Ultra Rich Body Burst € 8.90

A truly decadent shower experience. This oil-infused creamy body wash bursts into a rich foamy lather upon application. A blend of ultra-nourishing gold of pleasure oil and sweet almond oil deeply moisturises the skin for up to 3 days after just one use.

Stockists:

Mc Cauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy Adrian Dunne Pharmacy, Haven Pharmacy, Daisybelle.ie and selected pharmacies nationwide.