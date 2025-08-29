Samantha Womack recalls how her children helped her through cancer

Samantha Womack has revealed how her two children helped her through her treatment for breast cancer.

In August 2022, the former EastEnders actress announced that she had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of breast cancer.

Six months after receiving her diagnosis, Samantha was then confirmed to be cancer-free.

Now, three years on from her diagnosis, Samantha has reflected on how her two children – 24-year-old son Ben and 20-year-old daughter Lili – supported her through her chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

During an interview on Amy Hart’s Mum’s Club podcast, the 52-year-old admitted that her former husband and the father of her children, Mark Womack, was diagnosed with cancer at the same time as she was.

“There have been some things that Ben and Lili have supported me with, obviously with the cancer. Both of their parents got cancer within two months of each other. I’m very close to their dad, he’s like my soulmate. We speak to each other twice a day, he’s actually staying with my partner at the moment in Spain,” Samantha revealed, referring to her beau Oliver Farnworth.

Samantha then went on to note that her two kids helped her through her cancer diagnosis.

“For that six months in their life, everything changed. They became an amazing support for Mark and I, because they were older at that point and they knew what was going on,” she detailed, describing it as a “real emotional time”.

“They became my best friends, they became my supporters. I think I’ve learned so much through both of them. If you’re open to it, your kids teach you everything you need to know. You just listen to their version of you,” the soap star added.

Speaking to MailOnline in June, Samantha explained how it feels to be cancer-free.

“I feel more centered than I've ever been before. I'd basically been constantly working non-stop since I was a kid, so cancer gave me that time to reflect,” she shared.

“I just feel better, I feel calmer, I feel happier. I'm able to work out what idiots I want to be around and what idiots I don't much more quickly now. It feels nice,” Samantha continued.