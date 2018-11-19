Samantha Markle is reportedly writing a tell-all book about Meghan

Samantha Markle, half-sister to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, has announced that she will be releasing a book – and not just any book.

The 53-year-old told The Daily Star that she is releasing a tell-all memoir about her life, focusing on her sister Meghan.

The title of the book will be In The Shadows of The Duchess – yikes.

'In The Shadows Of The Duchess covers everything…' she told the paper.

'The world does not know truth total truth… I'm holding nothing back!'

'From lullabies to lies..it's all they're in my book.'

The book is rumoured to be announced around Meghan Markle's due date in the spring of 2019.

The book will also cover Samantha's life since Meghan married Prince Harry.

Samantha claims she has become a target of online abuse and harassment since Meghan burst into the spotlight as a newly minted Royal.

'On top of it I am dealing with cyber-stalking and cyber-bullying with little Twitter trolls,' she said.

'They're kind of nasty, sending out banners and propaganda about me that's disparaging and not true.'

This is not the first time Samantha has publicly discussed her relationship with her sister.