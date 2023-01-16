Samantha Faiers shares heartfelt birthday message to sister Billie

The Faiers sisters are celebrating!

The Only Way Is Essex star Billie Faiers is turning 33 today.

To celebrate the occasion, her sister Samantha has shared the most adorable birthday message to her.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the fellow TOWIE star revealed two stunning photos – one of herself and Billie posing together, and the other of Billie admiring some beautiful birthday flowers that she had received.

“You and Me? It’s a forever kind of thing,” 32-year-old Samantha gushed to her elder sister. “Happy Birthday My Beautiful Sister,” she added.

On her Instagram stories, Samantha then went on to further reveal that the images she shared had been taken this past weekend, during Billie’s birthday celebrations.

“Yesterday Billie hosted a fabulous party for the girls,” Samantha explained, before adding a further message of love to her sister.

“I love you sis, always and forever my best friend,” she penned.

Since the sharing of the heartfelt birthday post, Billie has received many additional well-wishes in Samantha’s comment section.

“My fave sisters”, wrote celebrity hair stylist James Johnson.

“Happy Birthday Billie”, added designer Sophie Kane Wright, alongside a heart emoji.

Billie has had a lot to celebrate recently, as she welcomed her third addition into the family.

At the beginning of last month, she and her husband Greg Shepherd welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Margot. “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl,” Billie had penned at the time, alongside a stunning snap shortly after giving birth, of herself and Greg beaming down at their newest little one. “We are so in love with our precious little darling,” she added.

Billie and Greg have been married since 2019, after eight years of dating. Alongside baby Margot, they also share eight-year-old daughter Nelly and five-year-old son Arthur.

We hope that Billie has the happiest of birthdays!