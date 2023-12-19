Sam Thompson visits girlfriend Zara in hospital in operation recovery

Sam Thompson has been supporting his girlfriend in hospital!

Earlier today, Strictly Come Dancing contestant Zara McDermott announced that she had undergone an operation yesterday, just two days after performing in the hit BBC show’s final group performance.

Taking to her Instagram stories this morning, the 27-year-old posted a selfie from her hospital bed in Christmas pyjamas, writing: “had a little procedure done yesterday! Now ready for a super chilled Xmas”.

Credit: Zara McDermott Instagram

Now, as Zara continues to recover in hospital, newly-crowned King of the Jungle Sam has confirmed that he has been by her bedside.

On his own Instagram account, the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here winner delighted fans by sharing a sweet snap of himself and Zara from her hospital bed.

“My tiny goose,” Sam penned, referring to the heartwarming nickname that the couple share for one another.

Credit: Sam Thompson Instagram

“Recovering after a little op,” the 31-year-old added, as Zara tiredly held a thumbs up.

Although Zara has yet to declare what procedure she underwent in hospital, she has used her free time to open up about her relationship with Sam.

In a Q&A on Instagram, the former Love Island bombshell was asked if she was happy with Sam’s experience on I’m A Celebrity.

“I quite honestly couldn’t have been more excited/happier for him. I always knew he would do well in there too,” Zara replied.

“We always support each other 100000% in whatever we both do, both publicly and privately,” she continued.

“I was so proud when he won, it was one of the best moments ever, something I will never ever ever forget. I’ll never forget that feeling of the anticipation waiting for the winner to be called. It may have only been 15 seconds but it felt like 15 minutes,” Zara joked.