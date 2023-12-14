Sam Thompson reflects on emotional reunion with girlfriend Zara

Sam Thompson has broken his silence after his emotional return to the UK!

After spending a month in the Australian jungle, the new winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been reunited with his loved ones.

After sharing a tearful reunion with his girlfriend, Strictly Come Dancing star Zara McDermott, Sam has now been reflecting on his welcome home.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 31-year-old shared several heartwarming snaps of himself and Zara reuniting, alongside Sam’s friend and podcast co-host Pete Wicks, who travelled home with him from Australia.

“She brought balloons,” Sam gushed in the caption of his post, adding: “Reunited with the love of my life.”

“What a trip, what a lucky guy I am,” the former Made In Chelsea star went on to write, before concluding jokingly: “Spot an awkward Pete”.

Following Sam’s heartfelt return home to Zara, many fans of the couple have since taken to his comments section to express their delight at the photos.

“This is so wholesome,” one follower exclaimed.

“Pete holding the balloons is sooo cute,” another teased.

“The hug with the 3 of you is what we LOVE to see,” a third fan added.

This marks the first time that Sam and Zara have seen each other since he left for Australia last month. Last Sunday, the reality star was crowned I’m A Celebrity’s new King of the Jungle, after beating campmates Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage to the top spot..

After his win, Sam received an adorable message from Zara as she awaited his return to the UK.

“I don’t think the word proud even cuts it any more. The way you carried yourself in that jungle and made everyone feel so comfortable, you brought such a sparkle to that camp,” the 27-year-old Love Island alum praised, in a video shown to Sam on ITV’s Lorraine.

“I’ve never never met anyone like you before. I love you so much and can't wait to have you back,” Zara added at the time.