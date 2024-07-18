Sam Thompson praises partner Zara McDermott amid Strictly inquiry

Sam Thompson has shown his support for his girlfriend Zara McDermott, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Strictly Come Dancing.

Zara, who has been dating I’m A Celebrity winner Sam since 2019, took part in Strictly last year and was partnered with professional dancer Graziano Di Prima.

Last week, the BBC confirmed that they have launched an inquiry into allegations that Graziano mistreated Zara during training. Graziano has since been removed from Strictly with immediate effect.

In recent days, Zara’s partner Sam has remained quiet on the issue, despite recent speculation that the couple had split.

Now, a few days after Zara released a statement addressing the inquiry, Sam has taken the opportunity to showcase his pride for her, whilst also confirming that they haven’t ended their relationship.

Earlier today, the former Made In Chelsea star took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself in an Underground station in London, spotting a poster advert of Zara modelling for beauty brand Sol de Janeiro.

“So proud of you goose @zara_mcdermott,” he tagged Zara alongside the video.

“Explaining to the dude I know her and I’m not weird,” the 31-year-old joked further, as he exclaimed in the video: “That’s my girlfriend! That’s my missus!”

Earlier this week, Zara spoke out for the first time about the allegations made against Graziano. The controversy is the second of its kind for Strictly this year, as there is also an ongoing inquiry into the behaviour of dancer Giovanni Pernice.

In a statement on Instagram, Zara penned that Strictly “really was a childhood dream come true,” but that her “experience inside the training room was very different.”

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show,” she added.