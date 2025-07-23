Sam Thompson details ‘uncomfortable year’ after Zara McDermott split

Sam Thompson has reflected on an “uncomfortable year" following his breakup.

After five years of dating, the former Made In Chelsea star confirmed in January that his relationship with Love Island bombshell Zara McDermott had come to an end.

Now, as he continues life as a singleton, Sam has opened up about how he has been leaning on his loved ones’ support.

Speaking on his close friend Pete Wicks' podcast, Man Made, the 32-year-old detailed his closest friends and family.

“It's such a weird one because I still look to people for help all the time. I look to you, if I'm ever in a problem, I'll call you, I'll call Marvin [Humes], I'll call Tony [Bellew], I'll call Ryan [Libbey] my brother-in-law, I'll call Louise [Thompson],” Sam listed.

“I have a lot of people who I depend on and as much as I love that, I still feel inside like I'm not quite at the place where I can take care of myself,” he admitted.

“So do you think then that asking people for help or being dependent on other people makes you less of a man?” Pete asked, before Sam responded: “Asking for help, no. I think I lean a little bit too heavily into the depending.”

Pete went on to quiz the former I’m A Celebrity winner about when he thinks he will “start depending on himself”, to which Sam then referenced his recent charity 260-mile run for Soccer Aid and UNICEF.

“Oh, that's a great question. I’ll be honest with you, mate. After the UNICEF challenge, I already think I started doing it more. Putting yourself in uncomfortable situations and realising that you can handle uncomfortable situations,” Sam praised, before going on to hint at his breakup with Zara.

“I mean, this year, there's been one big uncomfortable situation […] I feel like you need a bad year or, not a bad year, but an uncomfortable year to change who you are as a person,” he explained, concluding: “You need almost like a shock to put you into sort of a new phase of your life."