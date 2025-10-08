Sam Thompson admits he was in a ‘tough spot’ after Zara McDermott split

Sam Thompson has confessed that he was in a “really tough spot” after his split from Zara McDermott.

Former Made In Chelsea star Sam split from Love Island bombshell Zara in late December, with their breakup later being confirmed in January of this year.

Sam is currently not in a public romance, while Zara has since moved on with One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.

Now, as he reflects on the last year of his life, Sam has opened up about how his mental health has been impacted.

Speaking on the I'm ADHD! No You're Not podcast with Paul Whitehouse and his wife Dr Mine Conkbayir, the 33-year-old admitted that he struggled to leave his house.

“There were times when I didn't leave the house for six months unless I was working, not long ago actually. I don't know what it was, I just didn't want to be around people, but it's wild because I love people at the same time,” he explained.

“I love hugging people and getting to know people, but a lot of the time I don't want to speak to anyone and be at home,” Sam noted.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner then recalled that he got burnout in late 2024 with his hectic work schedule, which included being in Australia to host I'm A Celebrity’s spin-off, Unpacked.

“I got burnout last year, no one knows that actually. I won the jungle the year before that, but it was like a blessing and a curse, because it was so great. I always wanted to do the show, always wanted to meet Ant and Dec, I made amazing mates from it, came home, and you know what it's like,” Sam reflected.

“I’ve always wanted to work on This Morning, and they called up, ‘Do you want to come and work?’, and I was like, 'F*** yeah', and then I got a new radio show, 'F*** yeah', a podcast three times a week, a live tour, and then all the brand stuff,” he detailed.

“I just wanted to gobble it all up. Anyone listening to this will think, ‘F*** off’ and I get it… It's all stuff we dream of doing, but it doesn't stop the energy from being zapped. I would sit there fighting and telling myself to stop being a little b***h,” Sam stated.

“I said yes to absolutely everything but by the end of the year, I was in a really tough spot, a really bad spot. Burnout is real. I took a bit of a step back this year,” he concluded.