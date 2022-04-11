Sam Faiers shares open & honest pregnancy update as due date nears

Former The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers took to Instagram to share her birth plan with her 2.5M followers.

Sam posted some black and white snaps of her in a fitted dress holding her growing bump. She captioned the post, “Hey guys, I thought I’d take this Sunday evening to give you a little bump update. I know you’ve all seen my bump a lot on here but I haven’t spoken much about the pregnancy in this last trimester”.

“So I’m roughly 4 weeks to due date… I’m so so excited to meet this little baby, plus to find out if baby is a boy or girl. It’s actually been really fun not knowing, probably one of life’s biggest surprises we can experience”.

The 31-year-old continued, “So last trimester for the third child hasn’t been easy-peasy, mainly with my sleep.. I’ve struggled getting comfortable, needing the toilet literally 6,7,8 times each night & the odd restless leg nights too”.

“I’m not complaining as apart from this I’ve had a lovely pregnancy and feeling very blessed and content”.

She went on to explain her labour plans. “I’m having a NHS home birth again. My home birth with Rosie was amazing (as could be) so I’m praying I can have the same experience again from this baby, the whole vibe at home is so calm & chilled, if you’re low risk I would 100% recommend you speak to your midwife about home births and just look at all your options. It won’t harm knowing about how it works”.

“I can’t say I’m super organised in terms of clothing, gadgets & other baby bits. I need to get a move on, although I just love white for a newborn, you can’t beat it”.

“Paul & Rosie (especially Paul) are so excited, little Paul cuddles and kisses my bump all day and talks to the baby, it’s the sweetest thing ever”.

Fans were quick to comment on the post. One wrote, “Good luck with your birth, I’m also hoping for a home birth this time”.

A second penned, “How exciting…. enjoy these last few weeks and sending positive vibes for the upcoming birth”. “Beautiful, wishing you all the best for your last stretch of pregnancy and sending you all the positive vibes you need for another beautiful home birth”.

Sam’s sister also commented saying, “My beautiful sister. Can’t wait to meet my baby niece or nephew. Love you xxxxx”.

Sam is already mum to six-year-old Paul and four-year-old Rosie, whom she shares with boyfriend Paul Knightley.

We wish Sam all the best with her home birth and can’t wait to meet her bundle of joy in a few short weeks!