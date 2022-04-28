Sam Faiers has pregnancy reflexology to fix sleeping issues

Sam Faiers, known for starring in The Only Way is Essex from 2010-2014, has opened up to her fans why she uses pregnancy reflexology.

The 31-year-old has taken to her Instagram stories to share a snap of her relaxing with her feet up having the reflexology treatment done. Sam captioned the photo, “As many of you may know as I speak about it on the pod a lot.. My sleep has been pretty awful this last trimester”.

Credit: Instagram

“Tonight I went for a bit of me time”, she continued. “I actually had pregnancy reflexology with Paul.. I should have had more this pregnancy.. As I remember it really helped”.

“Excited for a deep sleep (please) @soulreflex.uk thank you! You’re amazing”.

The reality television star has spoken of her sleep issues on the podcast she has with her sister and on her Instagram in past weeks. In a recent post she wrote, “So the last trimester for the third child hasn’t been easy-peasy mainly with my sleep.. I’ve struggled getting comfortable, needing the toilet literally 6,7,8 times each night & the odd restless leg nights too”.

Sam is already mum to 6-year-old Paul and 4-year-old Rosie, whom she shares with long-term partner Paul Knightley.

Faiers hasn’t long left to go with her pregnancy as she revealed on her Instagram stories earlier this month that she had “around 7/8 weeks to go”, putting her due date around the first couple of weeks of May. The Celebrity Big Brother contestant also announced she is having a home birth again, as she did with her daughter Rosie.