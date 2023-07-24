Sam Faiers explains why she’s ‘grateful’ she’s not married yet

Sam Faiers has admitted she’s ‘grateful’ she’s not married to her partner Paul Knightley.

The former The Only Way is Essex star has spoken out about why she’s pleased the pair haven’t tied the knot yet as they prepare to celebrate their 10-year anniversary later this year.

Sam and Paul share three children together- seven-year-old Paul, five-year-old Rosie and 14-month old Edward.

While speaking to OK!, the 32-year-old explained why they haven’t gotten married yet and what their future plans are for getting hitched.

Sam revealed, “I actually feel grateful we’re not married at the moment”.

“Now we’ve got Edward, I’d look back and be sad he wasn’t part of the wedding or in any of our wedding pictures or videos. I feel like it was meant to happen for me this way and I’m fine with it”.

“I know that we’ve always joked over the years and even on The Mummy Diaries – ‘When is the proposal? You need to marry her’, blah blah. I don’t feel like that”.

The mum-of-three continued, “We’ve done the hardest part of a relationship – having three children, working together, living together – and we’ve moved about nine times”.

“When that day does come it will be such a lovely celebration and the icing on the cake of everything we’ve gone through together – the highs and lows”.

Sharing more details of the couple’s possible future wedding, Sam said, “I see myself getting married in Europe, I love Italy”.

“I see it being an abroad wedding with a lovely sunset and an intimate guestlist. I don’t see myself having a humongous wedding. Me and Billie [Sam’s sister] have planned my hen do and I’m not even engaged”.

“There’s a Paris trip, a sleepover at Billie’s, a trip to St Tropez. It’s all been planned out!”.

Sam and Paul will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their relationship in October.