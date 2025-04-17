Sam & Billie Faiers delight fans by revealing new joint reality show

The Faiers family are returning to our screens!

Samantha Faiers and Billie Faiers have announced that they are filming a brand-new reality show together, for the first time in four years.

The sisters – who initially shot to fame when they starred in The Only Way Is Essex – will soon be treating fans to a new series, titled Sam & Billie: Sister Act.

Sam and Billie took to social media earlier today to confirm their exciting news.

In a joint post on Instagram, the siblings decided to share a brief clip of themselves filming in Dubai, as they exclaim: “We’re back!”

In the caption of their announcement, Sam and Billie went on to explain the reason why they feel that now is the right time to team up again.

“We’re so excited to be back together for a brand new series, Sam & Billie: Sister Act!” they began.

“It’s our first time on screen as a duo since Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries ended in 2021. Since then, Billie continued with Billie & Greg: The Family Diaries, and now we’re reuniting to give a fresh look into our lives,” they detailed.

“The new series will follow us as we navigate our careers, motherhood, and relationships – and we can’t wait to share this next chapter with you all,” Sam and Billie gushed.

The sisters concluded their message by teasing: “Coming soon to @itv @potatoitv.”

Following their amazing announcement, many fans of the Faiers family have since been expressing their reactions so far.

“So glad you’re both back on our screens!” one viewer praised.

“Yay!!! We’ve missed you,” another commented.

“Yessssssss!! I cannot wait for this,” a third fan added.

Sam & Billie: Sister Act will mark Sam’s first reality series since 2021, when The Mummy Diaries came to an end. Meanwhile, this will be Billie’s first TV venture since confirming last September that her own show, The Family Diaries, would not be returning.