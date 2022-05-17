Sam Asghari speaks out following fiancé Britney’s miscarriage news

Pop icon Britney Spears suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last week, and announced the sad news on Saturday afternoon, asking her fans for “privacy during this difficult moment.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday night, Britney’s fiancé Sam Asghari has spoken out about Britney’s miscarriage for the first time, saying the couple hope to expand their family soon.

“We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard but we are not alone,” the 28-year-old actor wrote, before going on to thank his followers for respecting his privacy.

“We will be expanding our family soon,” he concluded.

On Saturday afternoon, 40-year-old Britney and her fiancé shared a joint statement, revealing that they had sadly lost their miracle baby.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the Baby One More Time singer revealed.

“This is a devastating time for any parent,” she continued. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news.”

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment,” their statement concluded.

Britney first announced the big news that she was expecting her third child last month, by sharing a lengthy update on Instagram, recalling the special moment in which she found out that she was pregnant.

“lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” she explained in her Instagram caption, adding, “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

The Oops!… I Did It Again singer is already a mum to her two sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden, both of whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.