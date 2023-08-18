Sam Asghari breaks silence on split from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has broken his silence following multiple rumours about his marriage with Britney Spears being over.

Sam has confirmed the news of their divorce after being married for 14 months.

The Hot Seat actor revealed that he and Britney ‘decided to end their journey together’ in a statement to social media.

Announcing their split to his 3M Instagram followers on his Stories, Asghari explained, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together”.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens”.

He closed off by adding, “Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful”.

Britney is yet to comment directly on their break-up, instead, she took to social media yesterday to reveal she would soon be buying a horse.

After rumours that Sam was going to challenge their prenup, his rep released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter to say,“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos”.

“However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her”.

Sam and Britney first met back in 2016 while filming a music video for her song Slumber Party.

The pair got engaged in September 2021 and went on to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at Britney’s California home in June 2022.

Spears has previously been married twice before. Her first marriage was to Jason Alexander back in 2004, which lasted 55 hours before the Gimme More singer got it annulled.

The popstar then married Kevin Federline in 2004 before they went their separate ways in 2007. They share two children together- 17-year-old Sean Preston and 16-year-old Jayden James.