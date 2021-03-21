Sage-butter sweet potato gnocchi recipe

(Tasty Kitchen)

It’s Sunday, so you know what that means! Weekday lunch prep time!

We always hit Wednesday and are sick of our lunchtime sandwiches and salads. We always end up wanting something a little more substantial, but don’t seem to have the time on our lunch to make something hearty, filling and totally delicious. Which is why our Sunday meal prep is like doing our future selves a favour!

And this sweet potato sage-butter gnocchi recipe is the ultimate favour!

You’ll need…

2 sweet potatoes

200g real butter

12-15 sage leaves

Salt and pepper

250g flour

½ tsp baking powder

Olive oil

Turn on your oven to 200C.

Half your sweet potatoes lengthways and place them face up on a lined baking tray.

Brush olive oil over them and place them in the oven for 40 minutes or however long it takes for them to be cooked through.

When they have cooled, scoop out their insides and places them in a large bowl. Add flour and baking powder and mix together to create a dough.

Shape the dough into a long cylinder-like shape and cut at 2 inch intervals to create the individual gnocchi. Roll each one on a fork to create the grooves.

Boil water over a medium heat and boil the gnocchi for 3-5 minutes.

Add the butter to a different pan on medium heat and once melted, add in salt and pepper seasoning along with sage leaves, allowing the flavours to blend, but turning down the heat so the butter doesn’t burn.

Once the gnocchi is cooked, place it in the pan and toss to coat with the sage-butter sauce. Sprinkle with a little parmesan if you're feeling fancy! Enjoy!