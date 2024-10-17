Safe Access Zones now in effect at pregnancy termination locations

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, has announced that Safe Access Zones have come into effect at locations that provide termination of pregnancies nationwide.

This new addition falls under the Health (Termination of Pregnancy Services) (Safe Access Zones) Act 2024.

From today, October 17, Safe Access Zones are in operation within 100 metres of the entrance or exit to premises where a general practitioner, obstetrician or gynaecologist provides these services.

This includes GP clinics as well as family planning clinics and acute hospitals.

The law will help to ensure that people who access termination of pregnancy services can do so in “safety and with dignity, without fear of influence or intimidation”.

Any conduct that tries to impede access to pregnancy termination services or tries to influence those using the services is now classed as a criminal offence.

Anyone prosecuted for this offence and found guilty may face fines and/or imprisonment.

It has been confirmed that, “The legislation contains a requirement for a ‘Garda warning’ as a precursor to the commission of an offence. This will ensure that people who are at risk of offending are made aware that they are engaged in prohibited conduct and that continuation of this conduct will amount to an offence”.

This allows people to have the opportunity to regulate their behaviour and avoid a criminal sanction.

Speaking about the news today, Minister Donnelly explained, “I am today confirming that this hugely important legislation has come into effect. At its core is the need to support and protect people who need to access termination of pregnancy services”.

“Patients who require these services are now legally protected from unsolicited influence, intimidation and pressure with a 100-metre zone of relevant healthcare premises. At a time when they are most in need of empathy and consideration, this law provides them with privacy and security”.

The Minister added, “Getting to this point has been a long process with extensive engagement with a range of stakeholders. I’m very pleased that we have reached this milestone in providing people with protections they deserve at a time when they need it most. I would like to thank all those involved in getting the legislation to this point”.