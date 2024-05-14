Rylan hits back at rumours he is ‘dating’ fellow star Rob Rinder

Rylan has spoken out against speculation that he is in a relationship with Rob Rinder.

The pair – who are currently starring in their own BBC travel series together, titled Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour – stepped out together at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday.

Their joint appearance led to many questioning that they might have entered into a romance together.

However, Rylan has now firmly shut down rumours about his links to Rob, and has even addressed questions that his mother Linda has been receiving.

Last night, the former X Factor star took to social media site X to hit back at the speculation.

“To the journalist that just doorstepped my mum at her house, as polite as you were, please don’t,” he penned.

“She said you was a lovely man but she’s 71 years old and it makes me feel slightly uncomfortable. The answer is no. I’m not dating Rob Rinder he’s one of my closest friends,” the 35-year-old confirmed.

The TV star concluded his tweet by writing: “Next time tweet me. Thanks.”

Rylan has since received many messages of support from his fans, with one commenting: “Well said Rylan. Hope the lovely Linda is ok xx.”

“Hope your Mum is okay, why can't people just be friends with people anymore,” another replied.

In the first episode of Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour, which aired on Sunday night, Rylan opened up to his best mate about how his mental health suffered after his divorce. Rylan’s marriage to Dan Neal ended in 2021 after six years.

“I think it was a culmination of my marriage breaking down and actually me stopping for the first time in 10 years. Then, all of a sudden, I hit quite a big speed bump instead of carrying on, I just sunk,” he recalled.

“It was the worst experience of my life. I just went on a downward spiral. I tried to end it, I tried to finish myself off. I didn't eat, I went down to 9st. I'm 6ft 4 Rob, like I look horrendous,” he added.