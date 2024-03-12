Ryan Thomas opens up about time during Dancing on Ice

Ryan Thomas has broken his silence following his Dancing on Ice win.

Ryan and his professional dancing partner Amani Fancy were crowned winners of Dancing on Ice 2024 over the weekend.

After taking home the trophy, the Coronation Street actor reflected on his time during the skating competition and shared a heartfelt tribute for his supporters.

Ryan headed to Instagram to share photos with Amani and his family on the night of his win to his 1.1M followers.

The 39-year-old captioned the post, “The real trophy is my family. Thank you to everyone @dancingonice it was the hardest challenge I’ve ever had to do but it’s the people who made it so special for me, in front & behind the camera”.

“A have to give a massive thank you to all the pros/coaches/celebs for making me feel part of there family, on & off the ice. I honestly couldn’t of done it without your support”.

“My biggest thank you has be to everyone who voted, you are the real reason I made it to the final. Im forever grateful for all your support”.

Thomas went on to add, “Up early tomorrow for quick coffee & catch up with @lorraine in the morning if your up. Night x”.

Many fans and famous faces took to the comments to congratulate Ryan again on his win.

Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan wrote, “Amazing congratulations Ry”.

“Truly deserved my brother!! Smashed it. Tough to win these shows! Proud of you! All you this!!”, penned Emmerdale’s Danny Miller.

Professional football star Kean Bryan added, “Well done brother”.

After being crowned champion by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern on Sunday night, Ryan also paid tribute to his co-stars and supporters.

“I'm speechless. I just can't… I'm so happy for Amani, because she's put so much work into this”.

“Listen Greg, if you’re watching this at home, this trophy is for you mate”, Ryan said while mentioning the injured Olympian.

The soap star added, “I’m so happy, thank you to the public at home, the only reason I’m here is because of you guys, so thank you for all your love and support”.