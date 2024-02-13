Ryan Thomas opens up about Dancing in Ice ‘mistakes’

Ryan Thomas has been reflecting on his Dancing on Ice performance over the weekend.

The former Coronation Street actor was skating with his professional partner Amani Fancy to Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat from Guys & Dolls during Musicals Week, when he fell twice.

After getting cheered on by fans, encouraging him to get back up again and continue his skating routine after both falls, Ryan was awarded a total of 25 points from judges.

Now, the 39-year-old has spoken out about his ‘mistakes’ during his performance on Sunday night, admitting it was a ‘tough one to swallow’.

Opening up to his 1.1M Instagram followers, Ryan posted a video of him and Amani skating, including shots of his falls.

He captioned the post, “I don’t want to shy away from my mistakes. I have to own it, learn from it, move on, reset & go again!

“It’s was a tough one to swallow at the time but i have to say a massive thank you to everyone in the audience last night, you really did get me through it”.

“After the second fall I wanted the ground to swallow me up but hearing all your cheers give me the courage to finish it!”.

Thomas added. “And to everyone at home who voted from the bottom of my heart, thank you! I honestly didn’t expect it, it really meant a lot. Can’t believe I’ve got to do it all again on Sunday”.

Many famous faces took to the comments to share their support with Ryan amid his skating hiccup.

His dance partner Amanci wrote, “Proud of your mentality, partner”.

“I can’t even count the number of times I’ve fallen on the ice throughout my professional career. It’s a part of the process and you got up and carried on and didn’t give up… that’s how you win. Keep going brother…. You got this!”, penned Dancing on Ice pro Matt Evers.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller said, “Love you brother. Onwards!”.

After his performance, Ryan admitted he felt ‘embarrassed’ when speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

He revealed, “I’ve not hurt myself, I just hope my kids aren’t watching this one because it’s so embarrassing".