Ryan Reynolds responded to marriage rumours in the best way

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of our favourite Hollywood couples. She won us over as the ever so stylish Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, and Ryan never fails to make us laugh with his sarcastic and witty tweets.

They may be loved by many, but like any Hollywood couple, the pair has been hit with dozens of rumours since they started dating.

Recent reports claimed that the actors haven’t been spending much quality time together due to their hectic schedules. Deadpool 2 will be released in the coming weeks and Blake has landed the lead female role in the film adaptation of the Mark Burnell novel The Rhythm Section, so the duo are certainly busy, however, The Proposal star couldn’t help but comment on rumours about their marriage.

Taking to Twitter, Ryan responded to an article that said, “Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds, and wife Blake Lively struggling to spend 'quality time'.

The 41-year-old replied, “I wish. I could use a little “me time”.”

The Green Lantern star’s sense of humour is second to none. We couldn’t think of a better way to respond to those rumours.

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

In the past, Blake has opened up about their relationship, admitting that they try not to work at the same time.

The Age of Adaline star told People, "My husband and I don’t work at the same time, so we all go together as a family. If we’re away as a family, it’s never more than for a day. We stay together.”

Ryan and Blake have two daughters together- three-year-old James and one-year-old Ines.