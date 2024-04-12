Ryan Gosling opens up about his daughters’ reactions to Barbie

Ryan Gosling has been opening up about his daughters!

The La La Land actor currently shares nine-year-old Esmeralda and seven-year-old Amada with his wife Eva Mendes.

Now, as he prepares to promote his new film The Fall Guy, Ryan has been reflecting on his daughters’ reactions to his hit movie from last year, Barbie.

Last night, the 43-year-old appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which it was confirmed that his two daughters attended the rehearsal of his Oscars performance of I’m Just Ken.

“When they come see you do I’m Just Ken, do they go, ‘Oh yeah, Daddy’s fun. He’s awesome?’” host Jimmy quizzed.

“‘Dad’s Kenning again!’” Ryan replied teasingly.

After revealing that his daughters attended the Barbie set, Ryan then went on to detail their thoughts on the doll-inspired film.

“I mean, look, it was their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken that sort of started all of this,” he joked.

“It’s really been a team effort, and they were on the film and they came to set when I filmed [I’m Just Ken],” he continued.

“A lot of this has no context for them, it’s just a lot of fake tan stains around the house. So, I wanted them to come to the dress rehearsal, just to give it some kind of context for what had been going on,” Ryan explained.

“They know all the choreography better than I do and the songs. They’re backstage kind of like, showing me,” he added with a laugh.

Ryan first met his wife Eva, best known for her roles in Hitch and Training Day, back in August 2011 on the set of The Place Beyond The Pines. It is believed that the couple started dating in the following month.

Eva and Ryan went on to welcome their firstborn Esmeralda in 2014, followed by their second daughter Amada in 2016.

As the pair tend to keep their personal life private, it was only in November 2022 that Eva chose to confirm that she had tied the knot with Ryan.