Ryan Gosling delights Barbie fans with new festive song

Ryan Gosling has delighted fans of the Barbie movie just in time for Christmas.

Playing the role of Ken in the record-breaking film, Ryan showcased his singing talents during the iconic song I’m Just Ken, and now fans of the tune are being treated to a festive gift.

A Christmas version of the song is set to be released on Wednesday, December 20.

A snippet of I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie) was unveiled on the official Barbie Album Instagram page, where Gosling can be seen proving he is Kenough in a recording studio with music producer Mark Ronson.

In the video, Ryan and Mark, who produced the original version of the song and Barbie album, are mixing beats and vocals on the ballad.

While Gosling tries to bring his voice to the forefront of the song, to Ronson’s dismay, the producer jokingly leaves the studio while telling Ryan, “You handle this, Ken, Good job”.

Merry Kristmas Barbie Wednesday, Dec. 20. pic.twitter.com/aYIWRJzOjS — Barbie The Album (@barbiethealbum) December 18, 2023

The short clip is simply captioned, “Merry Kristmas Barbie. Wednesday, Dec. 20”, and while the teaser doesn’t give much away about the song, the classic I’m Just Ken lyrics play with added jingle bells.

Many fans rushed to the comments to share their excitement over the news of an updated version of Ken’s infamous solo, with many wondering if there will be an entire Christmas album from the Barbie movie.

“Omg yess, iconic”, wrote one fan, while a second penned, “Can’t wait!!”. Another added, “Omg brilliant so excited!”.

After taking the internet by storm, I’m Just Ken recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

This isn’t the first time Ryan has been recognised for his musical talents as he made it into the charts for the song City of Stars from his 2016 film La La Land, where he played the character of Sebastian Wilder.