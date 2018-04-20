‘RuPocalypse’ Netflix are removing 5 seasons of Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Bad news for fans of Ru Paul's Drag Race.

Up until now, avid viewers of the show were free to binge watch any season of the show on Netflix.

However, the streaming service has announced that as of April 30, seasons two through seven will be removed from the service.

'Unfortunately series 2-7 will be leaving at the end of the month,' a Netflix spokesperson told Pink News.

'Sadly, this is due to rights and licensing issues.'

'However, the remaining series will still be available on the system.'

A petition has been conceived in protest of the series' removal.

'On the 30th of April 2018 Ru Paul’s drag race seasons 2-7 are going to be taken of Netflix. This is unacceptable,' reads the petition, which has over 28,000 signatures.

'RuPaul drag race is a groundbreaking show which has not only opened up the minds of millions to knew ideas, but also showed everyone who has watched this incredible show that it’s okay to be who they are.'

'Without this show on Netflix the messages that it’s sharing will be closed if to many who need it most.'

