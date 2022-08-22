Rugby star Tadhg Beirne weds fiancée in beautiful Irish castle

Congratulations are in order for Irish rugby star Tadhg Beirne and his fiancée Harriet, as they have tied the knot over the weekend at the stunning Kilkea Castle in Co.Kildare.

The couple exchanged vows on Saturday, August 20, while surrounded by their nearest and dearest in the stunning setting and partied the night away with what looked like a fun-filled night for all.

Tadhg gave a glimpse into his and Harriet’s fabulous day by sharing snaps from the ceremony to Instagram. He captioned the post, “Introducing my stunning wife @harrietbeirne”.

Many of Tadhg’s fellow rugby players took to the comments to wish the couple well on their big day.

Sean O’Brien wrote, “Congratulations”, while Josh van der Flier penned, “Congrats guys”. “Congratulations to yous both uce”, added Bundee Aki.

The Munster rugby player looked dapper in a black suit and bowtie, while his wife stunned in an off-the-shoulder white gown with a magnificent full skirt and long veil.

Beirne also reposted photos and videos that his friends took from the celebration to his Instagram Stories. Some of the clips show Harriet up on Tadhg’s shoulders as they dance together at the reception, as well as Irish dancers taking to the dancefloor to entertain the wedding guests.

The new Mrs.Beirne also shared a lovely picture to her own Instagram, simply writing, “Mr & Mrs Beirne”, alongside a snap of the couple’s wedding bands in front of a window at Kilkea Castle, with the breathtaking grounds in the background.

The pair have been an item for four years. Tadhg popped the question to Harriet on December 6, 2020.