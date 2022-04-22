Rugby star Simon Zebo & fiancée Elriva welcome baby #4

Huge congratulations are in order for Irish rugby star Simon Zebo and his fiancée Elriva Fernandez, who have welcomed the birth of their fourth child together.

Simon announced the special news this afternoon, sharing a gorgeous photo of himself, Elriva and their new little bundle of joy.

In the Instagram caption, the 32-year-old dad revealed the gender, birthdate and name of his new baby, revealing that Elriva gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on Thursday, April 21, 2022, who the couple have decided to name Isabella Kate Fernandez Zebo.

Their newborn’s name has several biblical meanings, with Kate, a shortened nickname for Catherine, being the moniker of many saints including St Catherine of Alexandria, St. Catherine of Siena and St. Catherine of Bologna. The name Kate comes from Latin origins and means ‘pure’.

Meanwhile, the name Isabella is the Spanish and Italian variation of the name Elizabeth and means ‘God is my oath’.

Simon and Elriva are already loving parents to their two-year-old son Noah, their five-year-old daughter Sofia and their eldest son Jacob, who will be turning seven in May.

Simon and Elriva first met as teenagers and later rekindled their relationship with Elriva moving to Cork to be with her rugby player boyfriend in 2013. The couple finally got engaged during a romantic Paris getaway in 2019 and plan to tie the knot this summer.

Just last month, Elriva gushed about her soon-to-be husband in a lovely birthday tribute. “Happy Birthday to my other half, to the best father I could have ever asked for my children…”

“I’m very proud of the man you have become and I thank God everyday for putting you in my path,” she lovingly wrote.