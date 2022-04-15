RTÉ’s Caitriona Perry confirms she is pregnant

Congratulations are in order for RTÉ news reporter Caitriona Perry as she has confirmed on social media that she is expecting.

Perry is well known to RTÉ viewers for presenting the Six One News after previously working as RTÉ’s News and Current Affairs Washington correspondent.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to confirm the exciting news with a photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers. The caption read, “Just want to say a quick thank you to the many keen-eyed RTÉ news viewers who have been in touch with good wishes. Well spotted! I am indeed expecting some news of my own later this year”.

Viewers believed they saw a growing bump after watching Perry report from Sligo this week, and they were indeed correct!

Fans of the news reporter rushed to the comments to share their well-wishes for her. One viewer wrote, “Congratulations Caitriona delighted with your good news. Wishing you the best of luck!”.

“Gorgeous news Caitriona, huge congratulations to you and your family! Wishing you a very happy and healthy pregnancy! Xx”, said a second.

A third added, Congratulations Caitriona great news. I did think it a few weeks ago. I will miss my favourite news reader when you go on leave”.

Producer and writer Maia Dunphy also left a message for Caitriona in the comment section saying, “Oh that’s wonderful news!!”.

This is Caitriona’s second child as she gave birth to a baby girl in 2019. The reporter announced she was expecting her first child the same way she did her second, on Instagram after viewers had spotted her bump first.

Perry keeps her home life very private and does not post about her daughter or husband on social media.

A huge congratulations to Caitriona and her husband on this amazing news!