RTÉ presents Toy Show The Musical, coming this December

If The Late Late Toy Show is something of an annual phenomenon, a must-watch and a source of comfort and entertainment for you and your family, then we’ve got good news for you!

RTÉ have just announced the launch of their exciting new project — Toy Show The Musical. This brand new, mischievous, musical experience is for the whole family to enjoy, where the children are in charge and the adults get to be kids again.

This Christmas, Toy Show The Musical will bring the magic of The Late Late Toy Show to the theatre stage for the very first time.

Step inside one little girl's Toy Show adventure as she and her family prepare for the biggest night of their lives! It's a story about family, tradition and how the magic of the Toy Show brings the whole world together each year for one truly amazing night.

Full of fun, laughter and love we see how the Toy Show allows children to teach us that the magic they need to change their world already exists within them!

Toy Show The Musical will run from December 10th, 2022, in The Auditorium, The Convention Centre, Dublin. Tickets priced from €25 go on sale from Thursday 19th May 2022 at 10am. Go to www.rte.ie/toyshowthemusical for ticketing information and to purchase. Ticketsolve are RTÉ's ticketing partners for the show.

The Late Late Toy Show has become a singular phenomenon in modern Irish culture. Much more than a television show, the night itself heralds the official ‘start of Christmas’ across Ireland when generations watch together for a truly special celebration of children, great toys and much more!

This new Irish musical is created and produced by Late Late Show producers Jane Murphy and Katherine Drohan.

Grammy nominated composer and performer RuthAnne Cunningham is the multi-talented songwriter for the show. A very special version of her lead song from Toy Show The Musical, entitled All The Same was debuted on tonight's Late Late Show in a for-one-night-only performance which featured guest appearances from Toy Show’s Saoirse Ruane alongside a host of other Toy Show stars.