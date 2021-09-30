RTÉ pay tribute to Bob Geldof on tomorrow’s Late Late Show

RTÉ have announced the full line-up of guests set to appear on tomorrow night’s Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy, as viewers gear up to see some of their favourite musical stars.

To mark the 70th birthday of rock star and philanthropist Bob Geldof, RTÉ are dedicating this week’s Late Late Show to the man himself, this Friday, October 1.

The show will chronicle Bob’s life achievements from his stellar career with The Boomtown Rats, to Live Aid, Band Aid and beyond.

Ryan will be joined in-studio with Bob and his wife Jeanne, children Pixie and Tiger and sister Lynn. Also, Bob will receive a special birthday wish from President Michael D Higgins.

The Chair of the Elders and former Úachtaran na hEireann Mary Robinson will speak about her relationship with Bob, his vital role as a humanitarian and his well-known powers of persuasion!

Also paying tribute on the night will be The Boomtown Rats, Midge Ure, Andrea Corr, Imelda May and many more.

There will also be special contributions from Bob’s illustrious friends across the world of entertainment and beyond including Sting, Van Morrison, Tony Blair, Ringo to name a few.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show this Friday night, October 1 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.