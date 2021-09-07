RTÉ open applications for this year’s Late Late Toy Show

Our favourite evening on Irish television is just around the corner, and to prepare RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy have put out a call for children all over the country to get involved.

That’s right, The Late Late Toy Show is only a few short months away, which means that youngsters can now apply to take part, whether that be toy testing or performing.

According to the RTÉ website, they’re looking for children with all sorts of talents and interests, “whether they sing, dance, have a hobby or just love to have a chat,” RTÉ wants to hear from them!

Do you know a child who wants to be on this year’s #LateLate Toy Show? Apply now https://t.co/FOl2ay1tHM pic.twitter.com/cKUzmBC4zY — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) September 5, 2021

All you need to do to get involved is fill out an application form, co-signed by a parent or guardian, and submit an audition video — it’s as simple as that.

Last year, after the people of Ireland endured many challenges, extreme loneliness and unfathomable heartache caused by the pandemic, The Late Late Toy Show served as a fun-filled evening of escapism, bringing the nation together when we’ve never felt so apart.

2020’s Toy Show introduced the nation to some truly inspirational children, including Adam King who launched his brilliant ‘virtual hug’ campaign, raising hundreds of thousands of euro for charity.

If you know someone who would love to get involved in this year’s Toy Show, then make sure to check out the application form, here.