RTÉ is looking for people to take part in Pulling with my Parents

Are you stuck in the house? Fed up with being single? Forever scrolling through your Tinder or Grindr yearning for the days when meeting people for dates will be possible again?

If dating apps have you on a road to nowhere, perhaps swiping right was all wrong all along. Could the secret be to ask for the expertise and insight of your mam or dad?

Pulling with my Parents will soon be back on RTÉ2, and wants to save young singles from the merry-go-round of bad dates – once we’re all allowed out of the house and back on the merry-go-round, that is.

RTÉ are looking for men and women from all over Ireland, who are jaded with swiping, ghosting and disastrous dates, to give something new a try.

What is the magic solution? Hand over the reins to mam and dad! Parents of misguided millennials will roll up their sleeves to give their babies' dating profiles an old fashioned overhaul. Say goodbye to saucy selfies and hello to a family snap from your sister's wedding.

As well as a crash course in emojis, your parents will also try some more traditional ways to find a date. Will a small ad in the Farmer’s Journal be just the ticket? Is there plenty of talent at the GAA club or does one of the neighbours have a niece who could be ‘the one’?

If you’re single and up for a laugh – or if your child’s love life is in need of some TLC – then email: dating@alleycats.tv. And even if your family don’t want to take part, we want to hear from people who think that they would be chosen by a mammy to go on a date with their beloved child!