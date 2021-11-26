RTÉ finally reveal this year’s Late Late Toy Show theme

It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for — no, we’re not talking about Black Friday. Today, November 26, is the day in which the Late Late Toy Show airs on RTÉ!

To get everyone in the festive mood, RTÉ have finally announced the theme for this year’s extravaganza, and it sounds right up our alley!

After a year where children were restricted in play and socialising with their friends, they will now get a very special invitation to step into the sun as the theme of this year’s Late Late Toy Show takes inspiration from the Disney classic, The Lion King.

The night looks set to live the Hakuna Matata ‘no worries’ philosophy with children ruling the jungle in the studio and at home, for the most exciting TV event of the year. The toy testers and performers will flock from all corners of Ireland, with the youngest cub aged just four years old, as they prepare for the most magical of nights.

As always, Ryan and The Late Late Toy Show elves will have a few surprise delicacies up their sleeves that will be sure to make you roar! There's more to see than can ever be seen, as they have been on the pulse of the latest and greatest, and hottest new toys in the kingdom.

We hear whispers that Fidgets, Pop-its and a Labradoodle called Moji are among the top toys on this year’s toy list.

Speaking about tonight’s festivities, Ryan Tubridy said: “Everyone has been locked up for a long time and that’s why we need to head out into the wild and join our friends in The Lion King. This isn’t just a theme; it is a movement.”

“Every child can leave the house and leave the room and leave the kitchen and roam free in the jungle of their families because they are the boss tonight. So, it is the future, it is wild, and it is beautiful. Join us in the jungle, we will see you tonight.”

It’s a problem-free philosophy, the show will feature not one, but two musical performances from Ryan.

This year's magical Lion King inspired set was created by the RTÉ production Design Department, led by Marcella Power. RTÉ's Costume and Make-Up departments, with costume led by Brigette Horan, have also been busily prepping the cast ahead of Friday's extravaganza.

Make sure to tune into The Late Late Toy Show as it airs on RTÉ One this evening at 9:35pm.