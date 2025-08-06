RTÉ announces update on The Traitors Ireland ahead of first series

RTÉ has shared a major update on their adaptation of The Traitors!

In October of last year, fans of The Traitors were thrilled when RTÉ officially commissioned an Irish version of the hit reality show.

The Traitors, which has previously established award-winning fame in the UK and the United States, follows a group of strangers as they play the ultimate game of deception.

Credit: RTÉ

While housed in a lavish castle, the so-called ‘Faithfuls’ are tasked with hunting out ‘Traitors’ in their group, all in the hopes of avoiding being ‘murdered’. Despite the tension and endless lies, the contestants must also work together through gruelling challenges to build up a cash prize of up to €50,000.

In December, RTÉ confirmed that Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney will be the host of The Traitors Ireland. Now, following the end of filming at Slane Castle, fans have been treated to even more exciting news!

RTÉ has revealed that The Traitors Ireland will be accompanied by its very own companion show, titled The Traitors Ireland: Uncloaked.

Credit: RTÉ

The behind-the-scenes show will air directly after the main programme, and will be hosted by comedian, actor, and presenter Kevin McGahern.

According to RTÉ, Kevin will be joined in every episode by “celebrity guests and players from the show for all the best analysis and reaction to the latest betrayals, mind games and manipulations.”

Filmed in Limerick, each episode will feature an exclusive interview with the banished or murdered players, as well as bonus unseen footage from the depths of Slane Castle.

Uncloaked will be available to access on RTÉ television, RTÉ Player and all podcast platforms, directly after each episode of The Traitors Ireland.

Although the cast lineup for the first series of The Traitors Ireland has yet to be unveiled, presenter Siobhán McSweeney has already expressed her excitement for the upcoming series launch.

“Like everyone, I am a huge Traitors fan so when I was asked to host the Irish version, I jumped at the chance. I'm looking forward to meeting our loyal Faithful and delicious Traitors,” she teased last December.

The Traitors Ireland and Uncloaked will both premiere later this year, with an exact launch date yet to be confirmed.