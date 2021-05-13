RTÉ announce unreal line-up for tomorrow night’s Late Late Show

RTÉ have just announced the full line-up of guests to appear on tomorrow night's Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy and we must admit, it sounds pretty impressive!

For starters, Ryan will chat to Hollywood actor and producer Seth Rogen, star of Superbad, Bad Neighbours and The Lion King, about why he's not afraid of burning celebrity bridges with his new book, why you should always be careful about meeting your heroes and how one of his movies nearly started a world war.

Sinead and Mark Gallagher-Hedderman made news headlines last month when they had to take their case to court to avoid mandatory hotel quarantine with their 8-day-old baby boy. Now, four weeks after quarantining at home, they share their surrogacy story and introduce Ryan to their beautiful baby Theo.

The Student Enterprise Awards highlights hopeful teenage entrepreneurs as they share their innovative inventions with Ryan. From revolutionising how we organise our fridge to a game-changer in how we tag our cattle, these young people have their eyes on the student enterprise. The Late Late Show will be showcasing some of this year's 24,000 entries from across Ireland.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Commitments Ryan will be joined by a supergroup to perform the greatest songs from the soundtrack to the iconic 1991 film. Not forgetting of course, Westend star Killian Donnelly and Eurovision winner, Niamh Kavanagh will be singing on the night.

Relatives of some of the 10 innocent victims killed during the Ballymurphy Massacre speak to Ryan about their 50-year quest for justice and what they believe UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson needs to do next.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show tomorrow night, at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.