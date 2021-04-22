RTÉ announce the full line-up for tomorrow’s Late Late Show

RTÉ have just announced the full line-up of guests tp appear on tomorrow night's Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy, and it sounds like we're going to be in for a real treat!

For starters, Michelle O'Neill, Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister, will be making her first visit to The Late Late Show. She'll discuss how becoming a mother aged 16 changed her life, her hopes for post-Brexit Ireland, the ongoing controversy around her attendance at Bobby Storey's funeral, and her relationship with DUP First Minister Arlene Foster.

Jamie Wall, who in 2014 was a promising dual GAA star, will speak to Ryan about the day that his life took a remarkable turn, and how he adjusted to paralysis and went on to manage his home club to victory.

Singing legend Tom Jones will be giving an exclusive performance on The Late Late Show with his take on a Bob Dylan classic One More Cup of Coffee from his new album Surrounded by Time.

Tolu Ibikunle, Susan Ilesanmi, and Okefe Afe, three of the Dubliners who shot to fame on TikTok with their viral accents video, will be joining us in studio.

Una Ring & Eve McDowell, who were both subjected to terrifying stalking ordeals, will speak about their campaign to have a specific offence of stalking introduced with longer sentences for the crime.

Plus Villagers will give an exclusive performance of brand-new single The First Day.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show tomorrow night, Friday, April 23 on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.