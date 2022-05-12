RTÉ announce exciting line-up for tomorrow’s Late Late Show

RTÉ have just announced the star-studded line-up of celebs who are set to join Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show tomorrow evening, and by the sounds of it we're in for quite a show!

Joining Ryan on the show is a special musical treat from three men who share the same birthday John Sheahan, Paul Brady & Mundy will be playing some of their biggest hits & sharing some stories along the way.

As they prepare for the launch of the eagerly awaited new drama Conversations with Friends, Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson and the show's Cork-born star Alison Oliver will join Ryan to chat about bringing Sally Rooney's novel to life on the small screen.

Westlife’s Mark Feehily will join Ryan this Friday to talk about how fatherhood has changed his life, why doing The Masked Singer had a profound effect on him, and his excitement at getting back on stage with Westlife this summer. He'll also be performing two special songs.

Plus, we will have a very special performance from composer RuthAnne Cunningham and some of The Late Late Toy Showkids including Saoirse Ruane as they get ready to make a very special announcement that has been in the works for quite some time.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One this Friday, May 13 at 9:35 pm.