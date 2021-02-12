Exciting Late Late Show special to air on St. Patrick’s Day

This St Patrick's Day, March 17, The Late Late Show will broadcast on a Wednesday night for the first time in its nearly 60-year history.

Ryan Tubridy will host the evening's festivities, with Irish people from across the world invited to apply to be part of the virtual audience on the night.

Traditionally, hundreds of thousands of people flock to Ireland to celebrate St Patrick's Day, with parades and celebrations also taking place across the world. This year, although public events may be cancelled, The Late Late Show will become a global hub for St Patrick's Day celebrations, uniting Irish people everywhere for a very special evening of entertainment.

Excited about this special episode of The Late Late Show, Ryan said, "Since the pandemic hit, we have made it our business to embrace Ireland like never before on The Late Late Show and show the best of who we are, and that is what we are going continue to do on St Patrick's day, and in some style!"

"People cannot come to Ireland this year, and we can't go visit, so what we can do is put on an extravaganza that celebrates the joy, beauty, and passion of being Irish with some big names and familiar faces and an evening of celebration and escapism."

While we don't know exactly who's going to be on this Paddy's Day special episode just yet, we can be sure it's going to full of familiar faces not to be missed.

As it turns out, you can be a part of the celebrations, no matter where you are in the world, as Ryan goes on to explain, "We want you, the Irish abroad, to be a part of this evening in our virtual audience, to join in with family and friends watching here back home."

This means that viewers around the world will be able to apply online for virtual tickets to this very special Late Late Show. To apply for virtual tickets visit www.rte.ie/latelate.

We'll make sure to keep you updated on more announcements about The Late Late Show's highly anticipate line-up for St. Patrick's Day!