RTÉ announce Eurovision themed Late Late Show airing tomorrow night

The night we’ve all been waiting for is nearly here! Tomorrow night, Friday, February 4, the people of Ireland will get to vote for the musical act they want to see representing the nation at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Ireland's six Eurovision hopefuls will take to the stage live on The Late Late Show Eurosong 2022 Special this Friday night, vying for the chance to represent the nation at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next May.

And for the first time in several years, viewers at home will have the opportunity to cast their vote for their favourite song and help to decide who will fly the Irish flag at Eurovision. The winner of Friday night’s Eurosong will then perform at the Eurovision Song Contest, in front of an audience of 180 million people around the world.

The winner will be chosen by the combined votes awarded by the Public Vote, an International Jury and a Studio Jury.

Of course it wouldn’t be Eurovision without seasoned commentator Marty Whelan being kept busy behind the scenes, capturing all the backstage action, which is why we couldn’t be more delighted to hear that he'll be in the RTÉ studio on Friday night as our very own Green Room correspondent.

That’s not all though! Excitement on the night is sure to reach fever pitch with a very special interval performance from Riverdance, who first performed their iconic dance line in a spine-tingling routine at Eurovision back in 1994.

Make sure to tune into The Late Late Eurosong Special this Friday night, at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.